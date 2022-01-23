Morning News – January 23

Weather:

Today – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 15. Wind chill minus 34 this morning and minus 19 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21. Wind chill near minus 27.

Did you know?

An average-sized person who is suddenly plunged into freezing water without winter garments has approximately 60 seconds to control breathing, 10 minutes of extremity function, and one hour of consciousness. It is imperative to monitor weather, heed warnings of hazards. and dress to survive a cold-water emergency. This is important to everyone who travels on ice, whether it be ice fishing, snowmobiling, hiking or searching for ice caves. (USCG)