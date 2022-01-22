Winter weather travel advisory – (White River – Dubreuilville)

11:39 AM EST Saturday 22 January 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this afternoon.

Bursts of heavy snow and local blowing snow possible.

A relatively narrow but intense band of heavy snow is forecast to develop and move from west to east across the area this afternoon.

Snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour will be possible along this band of heavy snow.

Strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 50 km/h are also expected to develop this afternoon.

This combination of locally heavy snow and strong winds will result in significantly reduced visibilities at times.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution as travel will likely be impacted in some areas.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

