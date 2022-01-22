Winter weather travel advisory (Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East)

5:01 PM EST Saturday 22 January 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this evening.

Locally heavy flurries are forecast to continue this evening before tapering off tonight.

Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm can be expected by the time the flurries come to an end.

Snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour will be possible, significantly reducing visibilities at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Accumulating snow on untreated roadways will impact travel and motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.