Snowfall warning (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

11:24 AM EST Saturday 22 January 2022
Snowfall warning in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
Significant snow expected this afternoon.
Hazard: Snowfall totals 15 to 20 cm. Significant reduction in visibilities due to snow at times heavy and blowing snow. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour are possible.
When: Ending early this afternoon for the Wawa region and ending early this evening for Agawa and Searchmont regions.
