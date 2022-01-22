Snowfall warning (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

11:24 AM EST Saturday 22 January 2022

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Significant snow expected this afternoon.

Hazard: Snowfall totals 15 to 20 cm. Significant reduction in visibilities due to snow at times heavy and blowing snow. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour are possible.

When: Ending early this afternoon for the Wawa region and ending early this evening for Agawa and Searchmont regions.