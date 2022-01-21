Winter weather travel advisory – (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

11:03 AM EST Friday 21 January 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight and Saturday.

Locally heavy flurries are forecast to begin tonight over the area. They will continue into Saturday morning before coming to an end from west to east Saturday afternoon.

Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm can be expected by the time the flurries come to an end.

Snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour will be possible, significantly reducing visibilities at times.

Accumulating snow on untreated roadways will impact travel and motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.