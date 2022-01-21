East Algoma OPP – Elliot Lake male charged in cottage break & enter

On January 20, 2022, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to a previous break and enter at cottage on Highway 546, north of Elliot Lake (Unincorporated Territory).

The cottage break and enter occurred between December 6, 2021 and December 27, 2021, and numerous items were stolen. After investigation, police arrested and charged one person.

Tim MORAN, 40 years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 – In Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Trafficking in Stolen Goods Under $5000 (Including Possession With Intent to Traffic), contrary to section 355.5(b) of the CC

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on January 21, 2022.