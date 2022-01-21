Breaking News

APH – Stats of January 20th

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.

There are three new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

January 20th, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases
Confirmed cases  3,193 3,145 48
Active cases 576(4) 586(4) -10
Currently hospitalized 16(1) 13(1) 3
Resolved 2,617 2,559 58
Deceased 22 22 0
Tested  223,400 223,162 238
Close contact of a confirmed case 1,183 1,173 10
Outbreak related 321 310 11
Under Investigation 183 203 -20
Unknown Source of Infection 1,506 1,459 47
Central & East Algoma 301 292 9 Yes Yes
Elliot Lake & Area 124 123 1 Yes Yes
North Algoma 103 100 3 Yes Yes
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,665 2,630 35 Yes Yes
