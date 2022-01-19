East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into Elliot Lake Robbery

On January 16, 2022, at approximately 7:40 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a break and enter at a business on Paris Drive in Elliot Lake.

In the early morning of January 16, between 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m., person(s) entered the building by forced entry through the front door. Once inside, a cash box was forced off the wall and a safe was stolen. Police viewed the property security camera footage and observed numerous people involved. A vehicle was also used to move the safe. Police are continuing to investigate and more information will be provided when available.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at: www.sudburycrimestoppers.com

You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.