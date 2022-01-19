East Algoma OPP – Impaired driver charged

On January 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic related complaint of a possible impaired driver in the Warsaw Place area in Elliot Lake.

A vehicle description license plate was provided to police. The vehicle was located a short time later on Hillside Drive South at Highway 108 and a subsequent traffic stop was conducted. The driver was spoken to who exhibited signs of impairment. An Approved Screening Device was administered which resulted in a fail. As a result, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Wendy WEBB, 45 years-old, from Sudbury was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 1, 2022.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.