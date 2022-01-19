East Algoma OPP – Arrests made in Break & Enter

On January 18, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested two people in relation to the break and enter at a business on Paris Drive in Elliot Lake.

Police located the vehicle used to move the stolen property. It was subsequently seized and towed back to detachment where a search warrant was executed. Two people were arrested and charged.

Douglas CRAMER, 33 years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 – In Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC

Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC

Samantha PELLERIN-LEVESQUE, 30 years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 – In Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC

Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC

The accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 1, 2022.