On January 18, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested two people in relation to the break and enter at a business on Paris Drive in Elliot Lake.
Police located the vehicle used to move the stolen property. It was subsequently seized and towed back to detachment where a search warrant was executed. Two people were arrested and charged.
Douglas CRAMER, 33 years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 – In Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
- Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC
- Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC
Samantha PELLERIN-LEVESQUE, 30 years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 – In Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC
- Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC
- Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC
The accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 1, 2022.
Latest posts by OPP (see all)
- East Algoma OPP – Arrests made in Break & Enter - January 19, 2022
- East Algoma OPP – Impaired driver charged - January 19, 2022
- East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into Elliot Lake Robbery - January 19, 2022