Morning News – January 18

January 18, 2022 at 07:57

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then snow and local blowing snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 32 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
    Tonight – Snow at times heavy and local blowing snow. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 60 late this evening. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits:

  • Health Canada has approved Pfizer’s Paxlovid, the first COVID-19 therapy to treat mildly or moderately ill adults at home who are at risk of getting sicker.
  • Kenjgewin Teg, located on M’Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island, is now an officially accredited Indigenous institution in Ontario. 
  • Garden River First Nation has secured a three year funding agreement from the federal and provincial governments to help with the search for unmarked graves at residential school sites near the Soo.
  • Georjann Morriseau, Former chair and current member of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board has released a public statement on the state of policing in TBay. “This is a police service on the brink of collapse at the hands of its board, its leadership and its administration.” He will be holding a virtual press conference on Thursday.
  • The SSM Police Fraud Unit is noticing an increase in cryptocurrency fraud complaints. In a recent incident, the victim was scammed out of approximately $14,000. Since August 2021 we have received at least nine cryptocurrency/bitcoin related fraud complaints. We urge everyone in the community, do not transfer money or cryptocurrency to anyone you do not know.
