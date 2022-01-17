Breaking News

Morning News – January 17

January 17, 2022 at 07:57

Weather:

  • Today –  Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning. Temperature steady near minus 11. Wind chill near minus 19.
    Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 23. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 27 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to David Kamande of Thunder Bay who was December’s Thunder Bay 50/50 grand prize winner of  $2.3 million.

Announcements:

  • Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, will make an announcement about supporting advanced manufacturing and innovation across the province at 8:45 a.m.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*