Morning News – January 17

January 17, 2022 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning. Temperature steady near minus 11. Wind chill near minus 19.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 23. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 27 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to David Kamande of Thunder Bay who was December’s Thunder Bay 50/50 grand prize winner of $2.3 million.
Announcements:
- Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, will make an announcement about supporting advanced manufacturing and innovation across the province at 8:45 a.m.
