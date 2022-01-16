Fire in Hawk Junction destroys home & vehicle

The Wawa Fire Department was called to a residential fire in the early hours this morning. The building and vehicle were engulfed in flames. Algoma Power was called to cut power to the building, and firefighters stayed on the scene until 9 this morning. The residents of the home were unharmed, however, the building and contents were completely destroyed.

Assistance for the couple is being coordinated by S. Shorey of Hawk. Priority isbeing given to clothing at this time:

men’s shoe size 9

women’s shoe size 7

women’s size 10 pants

Women’s large top

Men’s 32-30 pants

Men’s medium top

If you wish to help, you can contact her via FB.