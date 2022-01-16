East Algoma OPP – Same Person arrested in Multiple Mischief Calls

On January 14, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m. members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to mischief related occurrence at the hospital in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported an upset person proceeded to pull the fire alarm prior to departing the property on foot. Police located the person a short time later who was arrested, charged, and released.

On January 15, 2022 at approximately 4:12 a.m. police received an alarm call at a bank on Front Street in Spanish. While police were on route, the alarm company confirmed the break and enter and could see a person inside the bank. Police arrived a short time later and confirmed a large pane of glass shattered and other damage inside. The same person from the earlier Elliot Lake hospital incident was inside the bank sitting at a desk.

Todd PINEO, 45 years-old, from Spanish was arrested and charged with:

Mischief – Obstructs, Interrupts, or Interferes with the Lawful Use, Enjoyment, or Operation of Property, contrary to section 430(1)(c) of the Criminal Code (CC)

False Alarm of Fire, contrary to section 437 of the CC

Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court (Two Counts), contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC

Mischief Over $5000, contrary to section 430(3) of the CC

Break, Enter a Place – Commit Indictable Offence, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the CC

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on January 15, 2022 and was remanded into custody.