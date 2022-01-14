Ramping Down in Response to the Omicron Fuelled 5th Wave

As Omicron continues to drive the fifth wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Ontario, and in response to Directive 2, the Lady Dunn Health Centre has ramped down on all non-urgent activities.

Visitation

Restricted visitation continues to be in effect. All Long Term Care and Acute Care residents and patients have designated caregivers in place; general visitors do not have access at this time. Considerations for exemptions may be made in certain circumstances.

Active Screening

Individuals who enter the facility are required to be screened. Unless you require emergency care, please avoid coming to the hospital if your presence is not essential to the care of a patient who is currently at the hospital.

The Wawa Family Health Team has moved to virtual visits but for clients who must be seen in-person please allow extra time for screening; all inquiries should be made by phone initially instead of going in-person to the clinic.

Services and Programs Service Level Reduction

Emergency Department Services

The department remains open. Help keep our Emergency Room resources available for those requiring emergency care. Please visit Algoma Public Health’s website for information if you have tested positive for COVID-19 or are a high-risk contact.

Dubreuilville Medical Centre and Missinabie Nursing Station

The Dubreuilville Medical Centre remains open with active screening in place. Visits will be a combination of virtual and in-person. Missanabie residents will continue to have access to the Nurse Practitioner in Dubreuilville through virtual options.

Diagnostic Imaging (Ultrasound & X-Ray) & Laboratory*

The departments remain open, however, services are reserved for emergency and urgent care needs; if you have a requisition and don’t know if your test is urgent, please call your primary care provider for instructions.

*Cancer care and renal clinic patients will continue to have uninterrupted access.

North Algoma Diabetes Education Program (NADEP)

NADEP will primarily be utilizing telephone and virtual care options at this time. Chiropody and nursing foot care services are cancelled until further notice.

North Algoma Counseling Services (NACS)

NACS will primarily be utilizing telephone and virtual care options at this time.

Physiotherapy

Only acute referrals will be accepted at this time- all other appointments will be cancelled and rebooked at a later date.

Telemedicine

Essential appointments will be maintained.

The changes to our services and programs are aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 and to build capacity of our health human resources.

We thank you for your continued cooperation.

If you have any questions or comments please email [email protected]