The Northern Neighbours welcome Manday Larouche NP to the team

The Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic invite you to join us in welcoming Manday Larouche NP to our team.

Mandy has been a familiar face in our clinic for the past year as a NP student and then as one of our clinic RNs for the past 4 months. She has five years experience as an RN, working primarily at Lady Dunn Hospital in Wawa. A Northern girl at heart, she call Dubreuiville home. Her partner is a local White River boy.

Mandy completed the Nurse Practitioner program through Athabasca University and graduated in November 2021. She is looking forward to being an integral part of our primary care team at the Northern Neighbours NPLC. Her time will be divided between Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg (formerly Pic Mobert First Nation) and the White River location.

Did you know that Nurse Practitioners can?

Assess, diagnose, and treat acute and chronic illness;

Order diagnostic tests like x-ray, ultra sound, and labs;

Nurse Practitioners can order all medications that we have knowledge and experience to order; and

Nurse Practitioners cannot order MRIs or CT yet. New legislation is being developed in the near future that will enable the Nurse Practitioner to order these tests.

What is a Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic?

In remote communities like White River, Ontario a Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic (NPLC) is the solution to providing access to primary health care. NPLCs are an innovative model for delivery of comprehensive primary healthcare in Ontario and Canada. The model is designed to improve access to care for the thousands of individuals and families who do not currently have a primary healthcare provider. One of the unique aspects of the model is the incorporation of nursing leadership within an inter-professional team. Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinics (NPLCs) are primary healthcare organizations that provide comprehensive, accessible, person centered and coordinated primary care services to people of all ages and stages in over twenty communities across Ontario. NPLCs improve the quality of care through enhanced health promotion, disease prevention, primary mental healthcare and chronic disease management, as well as improve care coordination and navigation of the healthcare system.

Engaging patients as full partners in their care plan is an important aspect of the underlying philosophy of NPLCs. Nurse practitioners are the lead primary care providers of the clinic’s inter-professional team of healthcare providers and support staff. Nurse practitioners assess, diagnose, treat and monitor a wide range of health problems using an evidence-based approach to their practice. In addition to nurse practitioners and collaborating physicians, other professionals on the clinic’s team may include registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered dietitians, registered social workers, health promoters, mental health workers, pharmacists, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, and other healthcare providers.