East Algoma OPP – Bail Violation Charges Laid

On January 11, 2022, shortly after 1:45 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of an unknown intoxicated person trying to gain entry into the complainant’s residence on Labbe Avenue in the Town of Blind River.

Officers attended the area of Causley Street and Labbe Avenue where they located a person in the snow bank. While speaking to the person police determined alcohol was consumed and the person could not answer police questions. A query revealed the person was bound by a Release Order and breaching conditions. Police also located a small amount of suspected cocaine on the person.

As a result, Ryan FREE, 49 years-of-age from Mississauga First Nation, was charged with:

Failure to Comply with Release Order-other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (two counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 3, 2022 and was lodged until sober.