Morning News – January 11

January 11, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Periods of snow and local blowing snow beginning this morning. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 late this morning. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 37 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
- Tonight – Periods of snow. Local blowing snow this evening. Amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 late this evening then becoming northwest 20. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 18 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Canada’s Environment Minister is holding a public consultation, which is open till this Friday, January 14th, on Canada’s 2030 Emissions Reduction plan. They are asking for inputs on 7 topics (buildings, electricity, heavy industry (including oil and gas), transportation, agriculture and waste, nature-based solutions, and economy). There are also 5 slightly longer questions on barriers, opportunities, enabling strategies, economic/social issues and engagement. CAPT who pointed this consultation out – also points out that passenger rail should be restored in Northern Ontario on the existing rail beds as it is the least polluting mode of transportation for the long distances that have to be traveled in Northern Ontario. https://link.climatemessengers.ca/consult.
- The voting day for the Mushkegowuk Council grand chief position has been postponed for 30 days. The election was postponed over COVID-19 concerns.
Announcements:
