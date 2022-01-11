APH – Report of January 10th

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.
There are 10 new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).
January 10th, 2022
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|evidence of community spread
|recent cases
|Confirmed cases
|2,684
|2,632
|52
|Active cases
|754
|702
|52
|Currently hospitalized
|13(1)
|11(1)
|2
|Resolved
|1,930
|1,930
|0
|Deceased
|20
|20
|0
|Tested
|219,329
|218,894
|435
|Close contact of a confirmed case
|1,063
|1,053
|10
|Outbreak related
|219
|212
|7
|Under Investigation
|406
|379
|27
|Unknown Source of Infection
|996
|988
|8
|Central & East Algoma
|238
|234
|4
|Yes
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|100
|94
|6
|Yes
|Yes
|North Algoma
|62
|52
|10
|Yes
|Yes
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|2,282
|2,250
|32
|Yes
|Yes
