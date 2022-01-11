Breaking News

APH – Report of January 10th

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.

There are 10 new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

January 10th, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases
Confirmed cases  2,684 2,632 52
Active cases 754 702 52
Currently hospitalized 13(1) 11(1) 2
Resolved 1,930 1,930 0
Deceased 20 20 0
Tested  219,329 218,894 435
Close contact of a confirmed case 1,063 1,053 10
Outbreak related 219 212 7
Under Investigation 406 379 27
Unknown Source of Infection 996 988 8
Central & East Algoma 238 234 4 Yes Yes
Elliot Lake & Area 100 94 6 Yes Yes
North Algoma 62 52 10 Yes Yes
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,282 2,250 32 Yes Yes
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*