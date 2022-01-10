Morning News – January 10

January 10, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning then light this afternoon. High minus 22. Wind chill minus 37 this morning and minus 30 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 31. Wind chill minus 30 this evening and minus 40 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Dustin McCrank of Haileybury! He is headed to the 2022 Olympics as a linesman on the officiating team (hockey) for the 2022 Winter Olympics. He currently resides in Guelph. His parents are originally from Wawa.
- Sad to hear that the actor-comedian Bob Saget (Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos has died at the age of 65 while on a stand-up tour.
Announcements:
- Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and Andrea Khanjin, MPP for Barrie-Innisfil, to make an announcement at 11:00 a.m.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Snow Squalls Continue through to this afternoon – UPDATED - January 10, 2022
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Heyden) OPEN - January 10, 2022
- APH – Report of January 10th - January 10, 2022