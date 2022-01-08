East Algoma OPP – Male Again Charged with Breaching Conditions

On January 5, 2022, at approximately 4:45 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a residence on Bouck Road in Elliot Lake regarding a person who was breaching previous release conditions.

Police located the person in the garage. And again, they were with the person who they weren’t supposed to be with. Subsequently, police arrested and charged him.

Damien MOFFATT, 18 years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with Fail to Comply with Undertaking (Five Counts), contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on January 6, 2022.