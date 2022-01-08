APH – Report of January 7th

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website. There are 3 new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|evidence of community spread
|recent cases
|Confirmed cases
|2,546
|2,463
|83
|Active cases
|700
|645
|55
|Currently hospitalized
|9(1)
|9(1)
|0
|Resolved
|1,846
|1,818
|28
|Deceased
|20
|20
|0
|Tested
|217,991
|217,531
|460
|Close contact of a confirmed case
|1,039
|1,029
|10
|Outbreak related
|209
|206
|3
|Under Investigation
|365
|326
|39
|Unknown Source of Infection
|933
|902
|31
|Central & East Algoma
|222
|215
|7
|Yes
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|91
|88
|3
|Yes
|Yes
|North Algoma
|47
|44
|3
|Yes
|Yes
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|2,184
|2,116
|68
|Yes
|Yes
