APH – Report of January 7th

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website. There are 3 new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases Confirmed cases 2,546 2,463 83 Active cases 700 645 55 Currently hospitalized 9(1) 9(1) 0 Resolved 1,846 1,818 28 Deceased 20 20 0 Tested 217,991 217,531 460 Close contact of a confirmed case 1,039 1,029 10 Outbreak related 209 206 3 Under Investigation 365 326 39 Unknown Source of Infection 933 902 31 Central & East Algoma 222 215 7 Yes Yes Elliot Lake & Area 91 88 3 Yes Yes North Algoma 47 44 3 Yes Yes Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,184 2,116 68 Yes Yes