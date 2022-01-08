Breaking News

APH – Report of January 7th

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website. There are 3 new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases
Confirmed cases  2,546 2,463 83
Active cases 700 645 55
Currently hospitalized 9(1) 9(1) 0
Resolved 1,846 1,818 28
Deceased 20 20 0
Tested  217,991 217,531 460
Close contact of a confirmed case 1,039 1,029 10
Outbreak related 209 206 3
Under Investigation 365 326 39
Unknown Source of Infection 933 902 31
Central & East Algoma 222 215 7 Yes Yes
Elliot Lake & Area 91 88 3 Yes Yes
North Algoma 47 44 3 Yes Yes
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,184 2,116 68 Yes Yes
