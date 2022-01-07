Snow & Blowing Snow expected Saturday

5:47 AM EST Friday 07 January 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Snow and blowing snow Saturday.

Hazards:

Snow at times heavy with accumulations near 15 cm.

Reduced visibility due to snow and blowing snow.

Strong southerly winds gusting to 70 km/h.

When:

Saturday morning through the evening.

Discussion:

Travel is expected to become hazardous due to accumulating snow and poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. There is some uncertainty regarding snowfall amounts at this time. Warnings or advisories may be required as the event draws near.