East Algoma OPP – Ride Safely for an Enjoyable Winter Season

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding snowmobilers to ride safely for an enjoyable winter season. Snowmobiling is one of the joys of a Canadian winter. But, not taking the necessary precautions can quickly result in tragedy.

Speed, alcohol/drug consumption, riding on unsafe ice, losing control, and other poor decisions unfortunately still account for numerous injuries and/or fatalities. These factors change very little from year to year.

No ice is “safe ice”. Underlying water currents or air pockets can create thin ice, even in the coldest temperatures. Snowmobilers can’t see this until it’s too late.

The OPP is committed to saving lives on Ontario’s highways, trails and waterways through high visibility patrols and enforcement in order to reduce preventable injuries and death. The East Algoma OPP will continue their snow vehicle patrols throughout the season to ensure the safety of all snowmobile operators and passengers.

“The OPP remind snowmobilers of the importance of making smart choices. Riding sober, slowing down, avoiding unfamiliar lakes and rivers whenever possible, using prescribed snowmobile trails, and being extra cautious at night, just to name a few. Increased speed means decreased reaction time. And, know your limits – ride to your comfort level. Today’s machines are capable of reaching very high speeds which could prove dangerous for novice riders.” – Constable Phil Young, East Algoma OPP.

For further information on safe snowmobiling and trails in Ontario, please see the OFSC or OPP websites at: www.ofsc.on.ca or www.opp.ca