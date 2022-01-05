East Algoma OPP – Assault Charges Laid after Disturbance at a business

On January 4, 2022, at approximately 2: 27 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance at a local business on Woodward Avenue in the Town of Blind River.

Investigation determined, the accused attended the business with an edged weapon and pointed it at the store clerk, all the while uttering threats to physically harm this individual. The person then left the store. Shortly after 3:00 p.m., police located the individual and an arrest was made.

Rebecca RUSSELL, 21 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:

Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Uttering Threats-Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 3, 2022.