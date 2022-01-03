Municipality of Wawa COVID-19 Response

In response to recent trends that show an alarming increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, is temporarily moving the province into Step Two of its Roadmap to Reopen with modifications.

Following this direction by the Ontario Government, the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre will be closed to the public effective 12:01 am, Wednesday, January 5, 2022 and will remain so until Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 6:00 am, pending further direction from provincial and local health authorities.

The MMCC will continue to host Algoma Public Health Vaccine Clinics during this time period.

Community Centre staff can still be reached at 705-856-2244 ext 240.

Further updates will be provided to local media as they occur.