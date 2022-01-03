Algoma Public Health – Reports 122 cases

On January 1st, Algoma Public Health reported 77 new cases of COVID-19:
- 56 – Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- 7 – Central & East Algoma
- 4 – Elliot Lake & Area
- 10 – North Algoma (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, and White River)
and
45 new cases of COVID-19 on January 2nd:
- 11 – Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- 22 – Central & East Algoma
- 12 – Elliot Lake & Area
There are currently 561 active cases, 1,696 resolved and 3 hospitalized.
