Algoma Public Health – Reports 122 cases

On January 1st, Algoma Public Health reported 77 new cases of COVID-19:

  • 56 – Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • 7 – Central & East Algoma
  • 4 – Elliot Lake & Area
  • 10 – North Algoma (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, and White River)

and

45 new cases of COVID-19 on January 2nd:

  • 11 – Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • 22 – Central & East Algoma
  • 12 – Elliot Lake & Area

There are currently 561 active cases, 1,696 resolved and 3 hospitalized.

