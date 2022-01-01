Breaking News

APH Reports 97 new cases of COVID-19

Last night, December 31st, 2021, Algoma Public Health reported 97 new cases of COVID-19:

  • 72 – Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • 14 – Central & East Algoma
  • 4 – Elliot Lake & Area
  • 7 – North Algoma

North Algoma includes: Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, and White River.

There are currently 480 active cases, 1,655 resolved and 2 hospitalized in the Algoma District.

 

