APH Reports 97 new cases of COVID-19

Last night, December 31st, 2021, Algoma Public Health reported 97 new cases of COVID-19:
- 72 – Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- 14 – Central & East Algoma
- 4 – Elliot Lake & Area
- 7 – North Algoma
North Algoma includes: Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, and White River.
There are currently 480 active cases, 1,655 resolved and 2 hospitalized in the Algoma District.
