APH Reports 97 new cases of COVID-19

Last night, December 31st, 2021, Algoma Public Health reported 97 new cases of COVID-19:

72 – Sault Ste. Marie & Area

14 – Central & East Algoma

4 – Elliot Lake & Area

7 – North Algoma

North Algoma includes: Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, and White River.

There are currently 480 active cases, 1,655 resolved and 2 hospitalized in the Algoma District.

