East Algoma OPP – Person charged with accepting Parcel that wasn’t theirs

On December 29, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a commercial building on Hillside Drive North in Elliot Lake and arrested a person in relation to numerous outstanding charges.

On December 20, 2021, police received a call in relation to a stolen pistol. The complainant reported that a parcel was wrongfully delivered to a different address. The person at that address accepted the parcel regardless. Police attended that address to learn the homeowner had departed and refused to return the package. Police made numerous attempts to have the homeowner return the package with negative results.

Tim MORAN, 39 years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 – in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC

Escape Lawful Custody, contrary to section 145(1) of the CC

Resist Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC

Fail to Comply With Probation Order (Two Counts), contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC

Opening Mail, contrary to section 48 of the Canada Post Corporation Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on December 30, 2021.