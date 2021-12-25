Breaking News

Road Conditions – December 25

Dec 25, 2021 at 06:21

Road conditions vary throughout the area – drive with care.

Hwy 17 West/North 50km From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa bare and wet partly snow packed good
70km From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert bare and wet fair
101 63km From Wawa to Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners) closed
144km Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners) to the Shawmere River partly ice covered bare and wet poor
Hwy 17 South/East 40km From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa partly ice covered partly ice covered good
105km From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake bare and wet partly ice covered poor
112km Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet poor
Hwy 519 40km From Hwy 17 to Green Lake Road bare and wet partly snow packed fair
Hwy 631 170km From White River to Highway 11 partly snow packed bare and wet, partly snow covered fair
Hwy 547 5km From Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction Highway 101 is closed from Wawa to Junction of 651
Hwy 651 50km From Hwy 101 to Missinabi ice covered good
Hwy 129 126km From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake partly snow covered bare and wet fair
Hwy 129 100km from Hinckler Lake to Chapleau partly ice covered bare and wet poor
