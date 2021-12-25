Dec 25, 2021 at 06:21
Road conditions vary throughout the area – drive with care.
|Hwy 17 West/North
|50km
|From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa
|bare and wet
|partly snow packed
|good
|70km
|From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert
|bare and wet
|fair
|101
|63km
|From Wawa to Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners)
|closed
|144km
|Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners) to the Shawmere River
|partly ice covered
|bare and wet
|poor
|Hwy 17 South/East
|40km
|From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa
|partly ice covered
|partly ice covered
|good
|105km
|From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake
|bare and wet
|partly ice covered
|poor
|112km
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and wet
|poor
|Hwy 519
|40km
|From Hwy 17 to Green Lake Road
|bare and wet
|partly snow packed
|fair
|Hwy 631
|170km
|From White River to Highway 11
|partly snow packed
|bare and wet, partly snow covered
|fair
|Hwy 547
|5km
|From Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction
|Highway 101 is closed from Wawa to Junction of 651
|Hwy 651
|50km
|From Hwy 101 to Missinabi
|ice covered
|good
|Hwy 129
|126km
|From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake
|partly snow covered
|bare and wet
|fair
|Hwy 129
|100km
|from Hinckler Lake to Chapleau
|partly ice covered
|bare and wet
|poor
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Merry Christmas! - December 25, 2021
- Morning News – December 25 - December 25, 2021
- Road Conditions – December 25 - December 25, 2021