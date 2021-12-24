APH reports 21 new cases of COVID-19

Algoma Public Health has reported that there are twenty-one (21) new cases of COVID-19, nineteen (19) – Sault Ste. Marie & Area, and two (2) in Elliot Lake & Area. Algoma Public Health is also recording another death related to COVID-19 in their Status of Cases Table. There are currently 251 active cases.
Algoma Public Health states “Although the Omicron variant has not yet been confirmed in Algoma, a number of current exposures are suspected and presumed to be due to this variant of concern, due to initial lab screening results, a history of travel, or links to known Omicron exposures in other areas of the province.”
Algoma Public Health has also stated, “VOCs continue to circulate in Algoma. VOCs are concerning because, depending on what type of mutations are present, they may spread more aggressively, lead to more severe disease, or have reduced vaccine efficacy. Results from additional laboratory testing have detected the following VOCs in Algoma:
- B.1.1.7 (Alpha), first detected in the UK
- B.1.617.2 (Delta), first detected in India
- P.1 (Gamma), first detected in Brazil
- B.1.1.529 (Omicron), first detected in South Africa
Since July 2021 the predominant strain of COVID-19 present in Algoma has been the Delta Variant (B.1.617.2).”
Public Health Sudbury and Districts issued a media release that stated that “all previously reported cases that have screened positive for the COVID-19 Omicron variant and any newly reported cases that screen positive are now presumed to be Omicron.” Forty-nine (49) cases in the Sudbury District have tested positive for the Omicron variant.
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|
Confirmed cases
|1,718
|1,697
|21
|
Active cases
|251
|248
|3
|
Currently hospitalized
|5
|5
|0
|
Resolved
|1,467
|1,449
|18
|
Deceased
|19
|18
|1
|
Tested
|210,592
|209,930
|662
|Type of Exposure
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Close contact of a confirmed case
|884
|879
|5
|Outbreak related
|193
|193
|0
|Under Investigation
|60
|62
|-2
|Unknown Source of Infection
|581
|563
|18
|Algoma Region
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Evidence of Community Spread
|Recent Cases
|Central & East Algoma
|131
|131
|0
|Yes
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|39
|37
|2
|Yes
|Yes
|North Algoma
|17
|17
|0
|Yes
|No
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|1,531
|1,512
|19
|Yes
|Yes
Updated statistics are from December 23, 2021, 4:00 PM
