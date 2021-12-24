APH reports 21 new cases of COVID-19

Algoma Public Health has reported that there are twenty-one (21) new cases of COVID-19, nineteen (19) – Sault Ste. Marie & Area, and two (2) in Elliot Lake & Area. Algoma Public Health is also recording another death related to COVID-19 in their Status of Cases Table. There are currently 251 active cases.

Algoma Public Health states “Although the Omicron variant has not yet been confirmed in Algoma, a number of current exposures are suspected and presumed to be due to this variant of concern, due to initial lab screening results, a history of travel, or links to known Omicron exposures in other areas of the province.”

Algoma Public Health has also stated, “VOCs continue to circulate in Algoma. VOCs are concerning because, depending on what type of mutations are present, they may spread more aggressively, lead to more severe disease, or have reduced vaccine efficacy. Results from additional laboratory testing have detected the following VOCs in Algoma:

B.1.1.7 (Alpha), first detected in the UK

B.1.617.2 (Delta), first detected in India

P.1 (Gamma), first detected in Brazil

B.1.1.529 (Omicron), first detected in South Africa

Since July 2021 the predominant strain of COVID-19 present in Algoma has been the Delta Variant (B.1.617.2).”

Public Health Sudbury and Districts issued a media release that stated that “all previously reported cases that have screened positive for the COVID-19 Omicron variant and any newly reported cases that screen positive are now presumed to be Omicron.” Forty-nine (49) cases in the Sudbury District have tested positive for the Omicron variant.



Current Previous Change from previous report Confirmed cases 1,718 1,697 21 Active cases 251 248 3 Currently hospitalized 5 5 0 Resolved 1,467 1,449 18 Deceased 19 18 1 Tested 210,592 209,930 662

Type of Exposure Current Previous Change from previous report Close contact of a confirmed case 884 879 5 Outbreak related 193 193 0 Under Investigation 60 62 -2 Unknown Source of Infection 581 563 18

Algoma Region Current Previous Change from previous report Evidence of Community Spread Recent Cases Central & East Algoma 131 131 0 Yes Yes Elliot Lake & Area 39 37 2 Yes Yes North Algoma 17 17 0 Yes No Sault Ste. Marie & Area 1,531 1,512 19 Yes Yes

Updated statistics are from December 23, 2021, 4:00 PM