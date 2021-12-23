APH Reports 41 new cases of COVID-19

Algoma Public Health has reported that there are forty-one (41) new cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District; thirty-six (36) are from Sault Ste. Marie & Area, and five (5) are from Central and East Algoma.
There are currently 248 active cases.
Algoma Public Health states, “We will not be reporting cases over the holiday weekend.”
