TBSO Offers Free Christmas Concert Stream

With the holidays in full swing, the TBSO performed their annual Holiday performance in collaboration with the Thunder Bay Symphony Chorus and special guest St. Paul’s United Handbell Choir.

It was a festive evening with carols and traditional pieces from all over the globe. Santa Clause himself even made an appearance at the end of the night to wish all the boys and girls a Merry Christmas.

With many holiday plans put on hold this season and having to cancel get-togethers with family and friends, the TBSO is pleased to offer some festive spirit to the community. Their Home for the Holidays concert will be free to view online at tbso.ca starting December 24th.

Tickets for all upcoming performances will be available for purchase on Thursday, December 23rd at 10 am. Please keep in mind, capacity limits may be in effect at certain venues. For complete concert details or to purchase your tickets, visit www.tbso.ca.

While showtimes are released, and tickets are sold, the TBSO continues to be vigilant in adhering to public safety guidelines. In the best interest of the audience, musicians, staff, and volunteers, programs and showtimes are subject to change.