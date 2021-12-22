Ontario Helps Build Winter Roads in the Far North

The Ontario government is investing $6 million to help 31 remote First Nation communities and the Town of Moosonee build and maintain 3,170 kilometres of temporary snow and ice roads for the 2021-22 winter season. The funding will also be used to support special projects, including bridge improvements, maintenance of crossings and other repairs.

This multi-year funding commitment from the Ontario government helps provide seasonal connections to all-season roads in remote and Far North communities to promote economic stability and make it easier for remote communities to bring in essential goods and services, such as food, medical and construction supplies.

“Winter roads are a critical link to the province’s transportation system for remote First Nation communities in Ontario,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry and Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “With this investment, our government is helping Far North communities with economic development and to plan more effectively for upcoming winter roads seasons.”

The winter roads network serves over 21,000 Ontarians and provides more affordable transportation options for northern job creators and employers, including the mining industry — a key contributor to the northern economy. Weather permitting, the winter roads network is open from approximately mid-January until the spring thaw.