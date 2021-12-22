APH Reports 19 New Cases of COVID-19 & A High Risk Exposure

Algoma Public Health has reported nineteen (19) new cases of COVID-19, fifteen (15) in Sault Ste. Marie and area, and four (4) in Central and East Algoma.
A High-Risk Exposure has been reported for Air Canada Flight AC8203 from Toronto – Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Passengers who sat in rows 8-12 and flight crew who served these rows should:
- Regardless of vaccination status, get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.
- If you are vaccinated, self-monitor for signs and symptoms.
- If you are not vaccinated, self-isolate immediately
