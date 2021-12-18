APH Reports 24 New Cases of COVID-19 & 18th death in the Algoma District

Algoma Public Health has reported twenty-four (24) new cases of COVID-19: nineteen (19) in Sault Ste. Marie & Area and five (5) in Central and East Algoma. There are now 257 cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District.

Algoma Public Health has also reported “It is with great sadness that today we are reporting the region’s 18th death related to COVID-19. Out of respect for the family, no further information is being shared.”