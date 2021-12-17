Studio 6 Extended Stay Suites Hotel to be built in Hornepayne

It is a pleasure to announce that Hornepayne Hotel Investment Corporation will be building a Studio 6 Extended Stay Suites Hotel on Becker Road in Hornepayne adjacent to the R.W. Anderson Outdoor Recreational Park and Hornepayne’s beloved Three Bears Monument. Hotel construction is scheduled to start in the spring, with completion by Christmas 2022.

This Hotel will be pivotal for Hornepayne, opening up tourism, business, economic development and social opportunities by providing a much-needed place for visitors, contractors, sports teams and family members to stay. The hotel is being developed by Rideout Bay Developments, a real estate development company focused completely on Northern Ontario Hospitality and Housing concepts.

“Rideout Bay Developments along with Studio 6 are grateful to the Caisse Populaire Alliance in Hearst and the Township of Hornepayne for its support in bringing a high-quality hotel to the Geographic Centre of Ontario.“ Ben Cohen, CEO, Rideout Bay Developments Inc.

The Hotel will feature an all-suite concept suitable for both short- and long-term stays with each unit boasting full kitchen facilities and a sitting area. The Suites will be on average 50% larger than standard hotel rooms and the building will be 3 stories in height with an elevator.

Studio 6 is part of the RealStar Hospitality family of hotels that include Days Inns and Motel 6 and is one of the most respected franchise hotel operators in Canada with over 280 hotels bearing their flags.