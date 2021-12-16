Wind Warning (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

Strong southwesterly winds gusting to 100 km/h are expected today. The winds are being generated because of a Colorado Low that is moving through Ontario today bringing strong winds throughout most of northeastern and southern Ontario.

Environment Canada warns that utility outages may occur. Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

This wind will also bring higher waves to Lake Superior. “Waves 3 to 5 metres building to 5 to 7 this morning then subsiding to 3 to 5 early this evening. Waves subsiding to 3 overnight and to 2 Friday morning and to 1 Friday evening.”

If you go wave watching be very careful.

Note: Wind warnings have also been issued for: Greater Sudbury And Vicinity, Espanola – Killarney, North Bay – West Nipissing, Marathon – Schreiber (ended at 11:19 a.m.), White River – Dubreuilville, Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island, Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake, Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake, Manitoulin Island, and Blind River – Thessalon.