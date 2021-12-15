Area Road Conditions – Dec 15 at 06:30

Local Area Road Conditions
Note: Route 26 servicing St. Anne School (Spanish) will be cancelled today due to freezing rain.
|updated at: 5:23 a.m.
|Primary Conditions
|Secondary Conditions
|Visibility
|Hwy 17 West/North
|50km
|From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa
|bare and dry
|bare and wet
|good
|70km
|From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert
|bare and dry
|good
|101
|63km
|From Wawa to Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners)
|bare and dry
|good
|144km
|Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners) to the Shawmere River
|bare and wet
|good
|Hwy 17 South/East
|40km
|From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa
|bare and dry
|good
|105km
|From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake
|bare and wet
|bare and dry
|good
|112km
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and dry
|bare and wet
|good
|Hwy 519
|40km
|From Hwy 17 to Green Lake Road
|bare and wet
|bare and dry
|good
|Hwy 631
|170km
|From White River to Highway 11
|bare and wet
|bare and dry
|good
|Hwy 547
|5km
|From Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction
|bare and dry
|good
|Hwy 651
|50km
|From Hwy 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|good
|Hwy 129
|126km
|From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake
|snow packed
|partly snow packed
|good
|Hwy 129
|100km
|from Hinckler Lake to Chapleau
|partly snow packed
|bare and wet
|good
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Aucune aide pour les familles dans la mise à jour financière - December 15, 2021
- No help for families in fiscal update - December 15, 2021
- Morning News – December 15 - December 15, 2021