SSM OPP – Investigation of Suspicious Vehicle leads to numerous charges

On December 9, 2021 members of the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment with the assistance of the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) investigated a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Aweres Mini Mall, Aweres Township. The vehicle fled once police arrived and the vehicle was located a short time later.

Investigation revealed the suspicious vehicle had stolen licence plates attached to the vehicle and the vehicle contained stolen property.

Daniel PARKER, 30 years of age from Aweres Township, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

Flight from Peace Officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession of Break In Instruments, contrary to section 351(1) CC

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) CC

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) CC (4 counts)

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) (5 counts)

Break, Enter Dwelling House, contrary to section 348(1)(b)

Drive while Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act (CAIA)

The accused remains in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie on December 13, 2021.