Manitoulin OPP – Shoplifter Charged

On December 8, 2021 at approximately 12:54 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a shoplifter that had targeted businesses on Centre Street in Espanola.

A business reported that an individual was in their store stealing items. When police attended to arrest the person, they were uncooperative by yelling obscenities and assaulting officers. After police arrested the person, additional stolen property, illegal cigarettes, and suspected methamphetamine was located in their possession.

Nikita SAGO, 20 years-old, from Espanola is charged with:

Theft Under $5000- Shoplifting (Two Counts), contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Assault With Intent to Resist Arrest, contrary to section 270(1)(b) of the CC

Causing a Disturbance, contrary to section 175(1)(a) of the CC

Possess Unmarked Cigarettes contrary to section 29(2) of the Tobacco Tax Act

Possession of a Schedule I Substance Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court Justice in Espanola on January 24, 2022