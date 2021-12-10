APH reports 14 new cases of COVID-19 & a low-risk public exposure

Algoma Public Health has reported fourteen (14) new cases of COVID-19, thirteen (13) – Sault Ste. Marie & Area and one (1) – Elliot Lake & Area. Seven (7) are of close contact of confirmed case, two (2) of an unknown source of infection, one (1) of international travel, and four (4) are under investigation. There are currently 257 active cases in the Algoma District.
A Low-risk exposure is being reported at the Thessalon Memorial Community Arena on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. If you were present on that date and time, you are asked to:
- Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.
- Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.
- Seek testing if symptoms occur.
