East Algoma OPP – extensive additional charges laid after October 21st arrest

After an on-going extensive investigation, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid additional charges against a person who was arrested in Elliot Lake on October 21, 2021.

The wanted person was located at an apartment on Hillside Drive North and a warrant was executed. The OPP’s Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Canine Unit, Helicopter, Emergency Response Team (ERT), Critical Incident Command (CIC), Crisis Negotiator, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and East Algoma Crime Unit assisted with the investigation.

Dakota FREDERICKS, 25 years-old, of Lindsay was also charged with:

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose (Two Counts), contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon, contrary to section 91(2) of the CC

Carry Concealed Weapon, contrary to section 90 of the CC

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, contrary to section 95(1) of the CC

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the CC

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (Three Counts), contrary to section 117.01(1) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (Other Than Heroin), contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

The accused remains in custody at this time.