Happenings at Wawa First United Church – December 8

In-Person Worship Services will continue on December 12th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. for the third Sunday of Advent.  All are Welcome. Covid-19 protocols will be followed.
White Gift Sunday is December 12. Please bring a non-perishable food item.
Prayer Shawl Meeting – December 18 at 3:00 p.m.
