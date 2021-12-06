Manitoulin OPP – Investigation continues after single vehicle fatal collision

On December 4, 2021 at approximately 7:17 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the United Counsel of Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Police Service (UCCM) with assistance of the Sudbury-Manitoulin Paramedic Services responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Campbell Line Road in Central Manitoulin Township.

A single motor vehicle with lone driver left the roadway and entered the ditch. The driver of the vehicle, Douglas CAVENER, 82 years-old from Thorndale was pronounced deceased at scene.

Investigation is on-going with the OPP’s North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME) and the Technical Collision Investigators (TCI).

The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OCFPS) is assisting and a post mortem examination will take place in Sudbury at a later date.