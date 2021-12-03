APH is reporting forty-three (43) new cases of COVID-19

Algoma Public Health is reporting forty-three (43) new cases of COVID-19; forty-two (42) – Sault Ste. Marie & Area, and one (1) – Central & East Algoma. Eighteen (18) are close contacts of confirmed cases, eleven (11) have an unknown source of infection, and fourteen (14) are still being investigated to determine their source of infection. There are currently 397 active cases in the Algoma District and ten are in hospital.