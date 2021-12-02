Winter weather travel advisory (Pukaskwa Park to Searchmont) – Ended

7:02 PM EST Wednesday 01 December 2021

Weather advisory in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville (ended Dec 2 – 5:24 a.m.)

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park (ended Dec 2 – 3:22 a.m.)

Agawa – Lake Superior Park (ended Dec 2 – 3:22 a.m.)

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay (ended Dec 2 – 3:22 a.m.)

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this evening.

Lake enhanced snowfall continues this evening. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected by late this evening when the snow transitions to rain.

Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

6:45 PM EST Wednesday 01 December 2021

Special weather statement in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Strong northwesterly winds are expected to develop on Thursday morning, with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h possible.

Winds will taper off on Thursday afternoon.

High winds may toss loose objects and cause tree branches to break. Local power outages are also possible.

5:57 AM EST Wednesday 01 December 2021

Weather advisory in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.

Lake enhanced snowfall is expected to begin this morning and continue through the day. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected by late this evening when the snow transitions to rain.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

5:56 AM EST Wednesday 01 December 2021

Weather advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.

Lake enhanced snowfall is expected to begin this morning and continue through the day. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected by late this evening when the snow transitions to rain.

Snowfall amounts will be reduced near Lake Superior as precipitation is expected to fall in the form of rain at times.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.