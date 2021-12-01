From the Branch – December 1

December is here and this year there are not many Christmas parties at Legion Hall, so slim pickings four business. Our next meeting will be on December 9th at 7.00 pm

I just enjoyed a delicious meal delivered to me by our Ladies Auxiliary, “Thanks a Lot Gals. It was Yummy.”

We can set our eyes on 2022 and hope that this will be a better year.

A General notices his soldiers walking around the base and picking up pieces of paper, look at them and say “Not this one”

And throwing it back down. So he had the soldier checked by the doctor who examined him and who concluded the Soldier was

Crazy and had to be discharged. So they gave him a discharge paper and looking at it the soldier said “This is the ONE!”

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes You are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.