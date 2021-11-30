HSCDSB Names Incoming Director of Education

The Trustees of the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) have named Mr. Danny Viotto as the Board’s new Director of Education. Mr. Viotto will begin his new duties on February 22, 2022.

“We are very pleased to make this announcement and are confident in Danny’s ability to be Director. He has impressed us with his work as a superintendent and his dedication to Catholic education. Building on the excellent work of our current Director, Rose Burton Spohn, we are looking for Danny to continue to lead us on the next steps of our exciting future in Catholic education,” said HSCDSB Board Chair, Sandra Turco.

“I am honoured and humbled for the opportunity to serve the students, parents and staff and parish partners of the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board as Director of Education,” said Danny Viotto.

“I cannot say enough how grateful I am to be working with such a talented and committed senior team and dedicated board of Trustees. Our focus will remain on creating innovative learning environments for all of our students that are safe, inclusive and faith-filled.”

Viotto recently celebrated his 25th anniversary of working for the HSCDSB. He joined the Board’s administration team in 2018 as a Superintendent of Education. While serving in that position he was charged with overseeing the Student Success initiative, as well as supervising schools such as St. Mary’s College, Holy Angels Learning Centre, several of our Catholic elementary schools, as well as the programs at St. Kateri Outdoor Learning Centre. Other portfolios under his responsibility include the Parent Involvement Committee, the Student Senate, Hockey Canada Skills Academy, Catholic Schools Council and International Education.

Viotto is replacing Director of Education, Rose Burton Spohn, who will retire in the spring of 2022.