APH: 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

Algoma Public Health has reported twenty-seven (27) new cases COVID-19 in the Algoma District. Twenty-five (25) are in Sault Ste. Marie & Area, and two (2) in Central & East Algoma. Twelve (12) are of close contact, fourteen (14) are under investigation, and three (3) are unknown.

Due to increasing rates of COVID-19 in Algoma, we are receiving assistance from case and contact managers who may be from the provincial workforce or a partner health unit. If you are a case or a high-risk contact, you may receive a call from a case/contact manager from outside of Algoma Public Health.